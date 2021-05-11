Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.