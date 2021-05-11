Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.68 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Perficient stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. 12,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,606. Perficient has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.