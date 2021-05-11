Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

