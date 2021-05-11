Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $500.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.