Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 5,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,621. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

