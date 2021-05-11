Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce sales of $70.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.85 million and the lowest is $70.68 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.87 million, with estimates ranging from $336.24 million to $359.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

A number of research firms have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 505,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,945. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

