Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. 2,471,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

