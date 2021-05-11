Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.41. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

