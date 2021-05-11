Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Million

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report $3.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $68.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.39 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 559,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

