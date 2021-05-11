Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

