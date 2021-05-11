Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $106.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $104.24 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $454.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $460.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.51 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HCCI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 44,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,268. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.01 million, a PE ratio of 155.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

