Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

