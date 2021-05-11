Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.