Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.65 Million

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $102.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $100.30 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $395.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $398.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.87. 11,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,320. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

