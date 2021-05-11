Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.06). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

