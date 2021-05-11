Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 553,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $79.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

