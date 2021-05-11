Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.10 Million

Analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $77.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $352.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $5.26. 5,895,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,427. The stock has a market cap of $777.68 million, a PE ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.