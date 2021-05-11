Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.59. 704,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

