Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.59. 704,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.