Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FTCH stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Farfetch by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.