Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Fortive reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

