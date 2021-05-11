Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$3.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.06). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the period.

NYSE PDS opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

