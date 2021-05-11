Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Hold

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.00. 140,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,519. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

