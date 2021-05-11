Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Hold

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

