Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:STNG opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

