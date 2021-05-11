Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Hold

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

ANIP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 4,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,468. The company has a market cap of $411.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

