Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of DYN opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

