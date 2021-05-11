Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Buy

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

