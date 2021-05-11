Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

