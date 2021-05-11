Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

