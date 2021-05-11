Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

