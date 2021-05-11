Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

