Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

