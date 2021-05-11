ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $86,185.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

