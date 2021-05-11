Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

