Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 219.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256,677 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.36% of Owens Corning worth $34,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

