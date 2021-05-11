Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,254 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 442,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

