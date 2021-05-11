Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 167,469 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 167,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

