$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

