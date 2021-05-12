-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,579,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

