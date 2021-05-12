-$0.12 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 451,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

