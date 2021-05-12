-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $499.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

