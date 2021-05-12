-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $903.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

