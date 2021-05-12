-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.28). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of CREE traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,102. Cree has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.