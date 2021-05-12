$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,358. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

