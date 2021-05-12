-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

FATE traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. 66,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,080. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

