$0.56 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

