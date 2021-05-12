-$0.83 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 984,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,156. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

