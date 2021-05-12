0Chain Price Reaches $1.12 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $54.27 million and $177,554.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

