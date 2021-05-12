$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

