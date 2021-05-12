10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.98 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. 11,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,662. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,261,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

